Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) to Hold

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Ono Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $30.75.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

