Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OEC opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,928,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,596,000 after buying an additional 731,827 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,552,000 after buying an additional 2,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,291,000 after buying an additional 342,358 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after buying an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

