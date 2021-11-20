Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,745,238 shares of company stock worth $192,669,690 over the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

