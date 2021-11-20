Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Hold

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:THR opened at $18.42 on Friday. Thermon Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $614.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $81.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Thermon Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 122,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Thermon Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

