Zacks Investment Research Lowers Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

JANX opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $216,333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,239,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,997,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 691,831 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

