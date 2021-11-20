Zacks Investment Research Lowers Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Logan Ridge Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.19 and a beta of 1.80. Logan Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

