Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:PHMMF opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $88.51. Pharma Mar has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

