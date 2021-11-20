Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) to Sell

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Quest Resource has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.74 million, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

