Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SIOX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ SIOX opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

