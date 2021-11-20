Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Doximity alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,080,000. One01 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,016,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,640,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Doximity (DOCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.