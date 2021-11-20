Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:HLF opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $97,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

