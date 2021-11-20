Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to “Buy”

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $624.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

