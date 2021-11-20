Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to “Buy”

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.60 on Thursday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $624.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
