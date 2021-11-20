Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) to “Hold”

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PMVP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $25.12 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $419,441.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,525,000 after acquiring an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 809,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

