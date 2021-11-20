Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) to Buy

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76). On average, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spark Networks news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Goldberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,995. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Spark Networks by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the third quarter worth $296,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

