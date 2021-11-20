Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.48 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,808,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $753,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,610,911 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

