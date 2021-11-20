Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zalando SE (FRA:ZAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €107.29 ($121.93).

Several brokerages recently commented on ZAL. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

FRA ZAL traded up €3.34 ($3.80) on Monday, hitting €85.58 ($97.25). The company had a trading volume of 1,618,140 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.98. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

