Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) vs. BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Head to Head Review

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zhangmen Education alerts:

This table compares Zhangmen Education and BioHiTech Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.38 -$154.51 million N/A N/A BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 5.11 -$11.54 million ($0.45) -2.29

BioHiTech Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zhangmen Education and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 920.41%. BioHiTech Global has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A BioHiTech Global -105.89% -1,047.13% -15.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats BioHiTech Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhangmen Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhangmen Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.