Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.320-$7.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.05 billion.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.81. 1,914,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,674. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $127.13 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

