Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as high as $0.69. Zosano Pharma shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 4,254,494 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZSAN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $74.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.96% and a negative net margin of 3,367.90%. Research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZSAN. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

