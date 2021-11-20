ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Up 32.5% in October

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the October 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

SRTTY stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZOZO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZOZO has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

