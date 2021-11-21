-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

PLYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $340,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,471,986 shares of company stock valued at $68,768,827 over the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.60. 1,670,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,918. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

