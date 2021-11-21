$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.08. 965,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,146 shares of company stock valued at $523,844. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

