$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.58 on Friday. Zynex has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $507.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

