-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,418,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,738,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.51. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.