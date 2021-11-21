$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,704. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

