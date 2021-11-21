$0.55 EPS Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $21.70. 11,034,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 43,300 shares of company stock valued at $949,353 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 390,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 51,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 348,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

