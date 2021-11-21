$0.97 EPS Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. First Solar posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Solar.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after acquiring an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Solar by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after acquiring an additional 188,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after acquiring an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Solar (FSLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.