$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.95 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 132.31% and a negative net margin of 1,386.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ARDX stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.75. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

