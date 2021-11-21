$1.17 EPS Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 163,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,513. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.