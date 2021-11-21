$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:RCII traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. 825,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

