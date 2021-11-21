-$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($1.51). Arcutis Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.10) to ($4.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcutis Biotherapeutics.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,465. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. 126,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.