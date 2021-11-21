$1.49 EPS Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.18. eHealth posted earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eHealth by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eHealth by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 79,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,654. eHealth has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $642.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

