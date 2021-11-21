$102.16 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post sales of $102.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.01 million. Exponent reported sales of $97.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $432.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $432.53 million to $432.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $465.27 million, with estimates ranging from $461.63 million to $468.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. Truist boosted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $125.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $104.97. Exponent has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $126.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,708 shares of company stock worth $2,293,230. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

