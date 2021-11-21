$112.40 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to announce $112.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.11 million and the highest is $112.70 million. Lovesac posted sales of $74.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $462.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $465.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $546.32 million, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $567.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 12,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $1,022,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,681 shares of company stock valued at $34,568,027. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

LOVE opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.27.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

