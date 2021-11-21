12,231 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $56.77 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

