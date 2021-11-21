$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 169.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 278,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.