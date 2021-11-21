$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

CLSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 61.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 51.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 53,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 169.8% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 278,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.73.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

