13,434 Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of IONS opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.32.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

