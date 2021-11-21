13,434 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.2% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIL remained flat at $$91.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,306. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.46. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.43 and a 52-week high of $91.53.

