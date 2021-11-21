$139.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to post sales of $139.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $578.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

ORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 977,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 62,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 85,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.08 million, a PE ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

