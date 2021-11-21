1,400 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $287.12 and a one year high of $545.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.