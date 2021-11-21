$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report $146.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $24.47 on Friday. H&R Block has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,503,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

