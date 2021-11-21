$164.60 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $164.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the highest is $167.30 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $154.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $618.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $618.40 million to $618.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. 927,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth $42,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

