$175.00 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce sales of $175.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. 164,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $859.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,348 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,506 shares of company stock worth $957,471 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after buying an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Photronics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.