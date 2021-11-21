186,014 Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 186,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.47% of Ondas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ondas by 32.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ondas by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Ondas by 3,561.7% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 97,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,686 shares of company stock worth $710,510. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

