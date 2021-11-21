$2.36 EPS Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.47. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after purchasing an additional 531,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,513,000 after acquiring an additional 202,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,041,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,902,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,129,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $215.91 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $108.55 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

