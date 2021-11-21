$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.43. MSCI posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $11.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI opened at $656.88 on Thursday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in MSCI by 168.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $4,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.