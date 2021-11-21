$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to announce sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.21 million and the highest is $21.05 million. Capital Southwest posted sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $80.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 48.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CSWC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,359.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,436 shares of company stock valued at $228,729 over the last 90 days. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $1,632,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $27.54. 56,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,539. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

