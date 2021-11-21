$21.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post sales of $21.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.42 million. Joint reported sales of $17.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year sales of $80.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.18 million to $80.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $102.26 million, with estimates ranging from $100.52 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 65,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,544. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. Joint has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Joint in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 201.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

