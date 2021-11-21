2,595 Shares in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $114,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,577 shares of company stock worth $805,802. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $116.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

