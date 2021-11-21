$273.24 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $273.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $288.00 million and the lowest is $258.49 million. America’s Car-Mart reported sales of $228.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS.

CRMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $13,030,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $111.38. 88,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,119. The firm has a market cap of $728.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.75. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $100.61 and a one year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

